OHA, Governor lay out COVID-19 vaccination plan as seniors 80+ become eligible next week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown laid out what the next few months will look like Friday, as the state is set to begin vaccinating seniors next week.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said to expect some chaos next week and understands there will be frustration in trying to get a vaccine appointment. Allen says the state is at point where vaccination sites can vaccinate double the amount of people they are receiving in vaccine.
Friday, OHA revised its estimate to get phase 1A, seniors, inmates, and educators. Allen saying the state is forecasting having vaccinated 75% percent of that group by early April, a month earlier than previously thought. Those eligible in that group make up 1.25 million Oregonians.
The state also expects to have received 1.2 million first doses by April 4th.
The challenge lies in the weeks ahead. The state is rolling out eligibility for seniors over the next four weeks. Starting Monday seniors 80 and older will be eligible, by March 1st, 65 and older will be able to get a vaccine. The state estimates that the senior population is close to 700,000 people. With limited supply it will likely take weeks to get everyone eligible a vaccine.
“I’m asking older adults for patience in exchange for this promise while it will take time, every senior who wants to get vaccinated will get a vaccine in coming weeks,” Allen said.
Also next week the state will reallocate doses, 5,000 next week to inoculate Oregon’s prison inmates. A Federal judge ruled earlier in the week that the state need to vaccinate inmates immediately.
“We will also begin to provide vaccine for people in county jails, along with youth in Oregon Youth Authority facilities,” Allen said.
He adds there are two things that will make the next few weeks a little less insurmountable.
“First, we’ve already vaccinated more than 100,000 people over 60, including 28,050 people who are 80 or older,” Allen said. “Second, we’re getting a significant infusion of federal vaccine supply.”
Starting next week Oregon will receive an additional 11,600 Moderna doses a week. Adding to that, Oregon has opted into the federal retail pharmacy program.
“Through that program, Oregon will receive an additional 12,000 doses per week starting next week, which will be distributed at 133 retail pharmacy locations across the state,” Allen said. “As a result, our weekly allocation of first doses will increase from 52,000 per week to more than 75,000.”
Allen says next week many older Oregon adults will be frustrated, and you will not have to look hard to see people experiencing confusion, adding the state will fall short.
“As much as we want to offer every older adult seamless access to a vaccine next week and over the rest of this month, the numbers don’t lie: the gap between our eligible population and our allocated doses will be wide at the outset,” Allen said.
“It is going to be challenging over the next couple weeks particularly next week because we have a lot of seniors in that 80 and over category coming online and eligible for vaccinations,” Brown said.
As the state rolls out vaccines to seniors, Allen is asking for patience. The state has partnered with Google to create a new tool to help people figure out if they are eligible and where to get a vaccine appointment. The new tool will launch on Monday.
“Once you’re eligible, the tool will help direct users to vaccine events in their area. This tool will be open to all Oregonians,” Allen said. “Using this tool does not guarantee users a specific "place in line," but it will help you find a vaccine event in your area.”
Friday, Allen also addressed several questions about getting an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. He says the best thing to do is to reach out to your local public health authority. Each Oregon county is doing something different, adding a one size fits all approach doesn’t work.
When asked about a designated number for people to call and set up an appointment Allen said it is more complicated than it seems.
“On the surface it sounds like it is a good idea to just have one phone number, but the fact of the matter is how you get vaccine distributed in Harney County is completely different than how it looks in Douglas County, which looks yet different than Lincoln County and from the metro area,” Allen said.
On OHA’s website there is a chat feature that can help with eligibility and route people to a scheduling an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center, the Portland Airport and at Legacy Woodburn Health Center.
211Info is also an option, but the call center has been overloaded with calls seeing extended wait times. To help ease some of that, 30 members of the Oregon National Guard will begin helping at the call center on Monday.
Allen asking that people who are not eligible for a vaccine not call or reach out to 211 until it is they turn.
“Wait until their age band comes up to make calls and try to and access online systems,” Allen said. “Really leave the systems and the phone lines available for people who are over 80 next week, that will help a lot. Only people over 75 the week after that and so on. If people could be a little bit patient I think this process will work better.”
