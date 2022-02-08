OHA has distributed just under 1.4 million at home COVID-19 tests with goal of 6 million far off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said it still plans to distribute 6 million at-home COVID-19 tests across the state but so far it has only distributed about 1.4 million.

OHA’s Jonathan Modie told FOX 12 that OHA has been having transportation issues with the manufacturer, iHealth Labs.

“It’s important to remember that, that was intended to be a six month supply so you know while we have not gotten our full order, I don’t know that we necessarily expected to get it all at once,” Modie said.

He said he expects that OHA will get the rest of the 6 million tests in the next couple of months and then distribute those to hospitals, schools and community based organizations.

Marion County Health and Human Services to stop case investigation MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Public health officials in Marion County are changing the way they respond to COVID-19 cases. The Marion County H…

“The turnaround time is pretty quick, you know, so when we get an order it’s actually order-based so our partners come to us and they request an amount of test kits and then we work to get those test kits out,” Modie said. He said right now demand for tests is still high but he said it could decrease as cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 go down.

“The demand among those folks, among those community-based organizations has really been mixed, you know some frankly don’t want a pallet of test kits dropped in their front office in their very small space that they might have and so they may scale back on the request a little bit,” Modie said

For a full list of how many tests have been distributed and to whom, click here