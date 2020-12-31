WALLOWA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that a health care worker in the Wallowa County has had a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine that required hospitalization.
OHA says the employee at Wallowa Memorial Hospital experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine this week.
The individual is recovering at a hospital.
OHA is says those who have had an immediate allergic reaction to a vaccine or injectable therapy for any disease should ask their health care provider if they should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your provider will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated.
OHA says they have been providing limited public health services in Wallowa County since April 2018, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners voted to transfer its local public health authority to the state agency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, OHA has taken the lead on COVID-19 contact tracing and vaccination.
OHA says new vaccines for COVID-19 can cause mild to moderate side effects in some people, including pain and swelling on the arm, and sometimes fever, chills, tiredness and headache. These are normal signs that your body is building an immune response against the virus, and while they may affect your ability to do daily activities, they should go away in a few days.
OHA says so far, a total of 38,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 26,639 of the Pfizer vaccine and 12,054 of the Moderna vaccine, have been administered in Oregon since the week of Dec. 13.
