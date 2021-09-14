PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday that there are 48 intensive care unit beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability) for hospitals to use as they keep fighting an influx of COVID-19 cases.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 1,082 which is seven more than Monday. There are 288 COVID patients in ICU beds, which is 14 more than the previous day.
As kids return for a new school year and COVID-19 cases rise among younger age groups, vaccine mandates in schools may become the only way forward, a vaccine expert said.
OHA also reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,490. They reported 2,040 new cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 303,532.
