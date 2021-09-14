PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday that there are 48 intensive care unit beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability) for hospitals to use as they keep fighting an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 1,082 which is seven more than Monday. There are 288 COVID patients in ICU beds, which is 14 more than the previous day.

OHA also reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,490. They reported 2,040 new cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 303,532.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (18)

Benton (29)

Clackamas (160)

Clatsop (35)

Columbia (21)

Coos (72)

Crook (45)

Curry (17)

Deschutes (119)

Douglas (102)

Gilliam (2)

Grant (17)

Harney (15)

Hood River (13)

Jackson (117)

Jefferson (15)

Josephine (44)

Klamath (86)

Lake (36)

Lane (136)

Lincoln (11)

Linn (69)

Malheur (99)

Marion (205)

Morrow (14)

Multnomah (155)

Polk (44)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (9)

Umatilla (80)

Union (5)

Wallowa (5)

Wasco (20)

Washington (160)

Yamhill (64)

