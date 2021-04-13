PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority announced doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should "immediately stop" in the state due to a federal "pause" recommendation made Tuesday morning.
Early Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration urged states to pause their use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.
OHA says the pause in Oregon is "out of an abundance of caution" as the CDC and FDA review the six cases, all of which occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48.
OHA has asked all state vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately. This comes just after an expected countrywide shortage of the vaccine, and less than a week before Oregon is scheduled to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older.
FOX 12 reached out to Safeway Pharmacy, one of the administers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A spokesperson said pharmacies have paused the use of the vaccine but will continue to vaccinate using Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
We just got a statement from Safeway pharmacies. They are stopping the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Will continue to give out Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only. #covid19 #fox12Oregon— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 13, 2021
