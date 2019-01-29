DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Heath officials are investigating a potential measles exposure in Deschutes County.
Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County Health Services confirmed the investigation Tuesday afternoon and said it is connected to a broader outbreak that started in Clark County earlier this month.
Oregon health officials say the person who was possibly exposed was visiting the area; OHA is awaiting test results to confirm the case.
Possible exposure sites in Deschutes County include two locations in Bend:
- Mountain Air in the 20400 block of Murray Road, Suite 150, on Jan. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Juniper Swim and Fitness Center in the 800 block of Northeast 6th Street on Jan. 20 (timeframe currently unknown).
Officials say the possible exposure sites are now considered safe, but warn people who are not vaccinated who were at one of these locations during the timeframe provided should call Deschutes County Health Services at 541-322-7418. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clark County Public Health on Tuesday said there were 36 confirmed cases and 12 suspected cases. The health department also identified Word of Grace Bible Church in Battle Ground in the 1300 block of Northwest 12th Avenue on Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as another possible exposure site.
Oregon Health Authority last week reported a case of measles in Multnomah County and is keeping a list of all possible public exposures. That list can be found here.
The Washington Department of Health also reported one case of measles in King County.
Officials ask anyone who may have been exposed at an identified location to contact their healthcare provider before visiting their medical office.
Symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
