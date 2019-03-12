MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health Authority confirmed a case of measles in a Marion County resident Tuesday late afternoon.
Health officials say they are also monitoring a suspected case and awaiting lab test results.
The health department says the confirmed case is linked to a traveler who recently visited the area; it is not related to the confirmed cases in Clark County or the confirmed case in Multnomah County.
OHA Tuesday identified three possible exposure sites and times in Marion County:
- Youth With a Mission, 7085 Battle Creek Road SE, Salem, Feb. 18, 7 a.m. through March 11, 5 p.m.
- Get Air Trampoline Park, 3910 Rickey St. SE, Salem, Feb. 21, 1:45-5 p.m.
- Red Robin, 831 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem, Feb. 21, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
County officials have established a call center for general questions related to this measles case. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call (503) 588-5621. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their county health department. For more information on measles for the public, please visit the OHA measles webpage or call Marion County Health & Human Services at (503) 588-5621.
