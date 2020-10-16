PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new and startling model released by the Oregon Health Authority Friday said if COVID-19 continues to spread at its current rate, we could see 570 new cases of COVID-19 per day by Nov. 5.
“I feel completely lucky and extremely grateful it wasn’t worse," Rebecca Frasure said.
Frasure had COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020. She was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship visiting Japan and tested positive before eventually coming back home to the United States.
“Just a dry cough. Not a hacking cough, not a productive cough, just like a tickle in your throat," Frasure said, describing her symptoms back in March.
Frasure said when she got the positive test, she was shocked.
“I felt okay and was still positive for it," Frasure said. "That, after a certain amount of time, became concerning to me, because I didn’t feel sick. It goes to show even if you don’t feel ill, you may have still been exposed and could be spreading the virus unknowingly."
That's what worries her about the Oregon Health Authority report released Friday. The OHA reported if COVID-19 continues to spread at its current rate, we could see 570 cases a day with 40 hospitalizations. In a worse scenario, they predict there could be 740 cases a day with 48 hospitalizations.
“For me, it’s honestly been kind of frustrating. From a layperson’s standpoint. I feel like we could be doing a lot more to reduce the spread than we are," Frasure said.
Dr. Nick Kashey, a primary care doctor at Legacy Health, is also concerned about these trends.
“Flu season is always a strain, you know, every year," Kashey said. “To have an additional load, or, additional amount of patients admitted with COVID could put a significant strain on our resources.”
He said this possible upward trend is especially concerning because he's seen firsthand what this virus can do to people.
“People can wind up in a hospital, on a ventilator. Really, unable to breathe," Kashey said. “When somebody is dying, they’re often dying alone, or just with a single person and that has been one of the most heartbreaking elements of how this virus has taken the lives of Americans all over the country."
Kashey said wearing masks and social distancing is the best way we can all prevent the spread of COVID-19.
