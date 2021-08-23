Oregon's hospitals continue to fill up amid the current COVID-19 surge, and now hundreds of National Guard members are activated and filling roles to help out frontline health care workers.

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Oregon has crossed 900, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

There are currently 937 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, which is 37 more than what was reported Sunday, according to OHA. The number of patients in intensive care unit beds has risen to 253, up 22 from the previous day.

As of Monday morning, there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 657 total and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172. Emergency departments across the state are under "significant strain" due to the current surge of COVID-19, according to OHA. More information about hospital capacity in Oregon can be found here.

There were also 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, along with 4,701 more confirmed and presumptive cases, reported over a three-day period. The new deaths comes after the state surpassed 3,000 deaths on Friday. The state's death toll from the virus is now at 3,036.

The new cases brings the state total since the pandemic began to 257,644. OHA says there were 2,330 cases reported on Friday, 1,207 cases on Saturday, and 1,164 cases on Sunday.

MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage 

COVID-19 COVID coronavirus generic

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Maddog 10
Maddog 10

Funny the CDC claims Oregon has 0 cases and 0 deaths here in Oregon, who is tellin the truth. we would all like to know.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.