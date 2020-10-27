PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nine more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
The state’s death toll from the virus is now 664, according to the OHA.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Oct. 4 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- A 79-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- A 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 66-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 391 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The breakdown of newly reported cases is as follows:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 35
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 5
- Douglas: 9
- Harney: 11
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 31
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 72
- Multnomah: 72
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 22
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 50
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 6
Oregon’s COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began now stands at 42,808, according to the OHA.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
