OHA: Number of those hospitalized for COVID decreases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 1,067. That is 15 fewer than Tuesday.

There are 294 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than the previous day.

OHA also reported on Wednesday there are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).

There are 46 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,536. There are 2,069 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 305,560.

These new numbers come school districts across the country reopen and some state officials are voicing concern about the vulnerability of children as the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant takes aim at the unvaccinated.

Beyondthewhy
Beyondthewhy

Excellent, cases have fallen over 10% from their recent high, when is the tyrant queen going to relinquish her power grabs???

