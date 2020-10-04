PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another Oregonian has died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Sunday.
This brings the statewide COVID-19 death toll to 572, according to the OHA.
The patient was identified as an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Friday at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The breakdown of those cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 3
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 4
- Jackson: 9
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 29
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 14
- Marion: 37
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 61
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 11
- Washington: 35
- Yamhill: 10
The state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 34,770, the OHA said.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s total number of negative tests is now 670,666.
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
