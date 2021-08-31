PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday that there are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (6% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,288 (7% availability).

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,162, which is 42 more than Monday. There are 322 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than the previous day.

OHA reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,414 new cases bringing the state total to 276,286.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (12)

Benton (47)

Clackamas (149)

Clatsop (8)

Columbia (22)

Coos (87)

Crook (45)

Curry (14)

Deschutes (137)

Douglas (178)

Gilliam (1)

Grant (7)

Harney (21)

Hood River (3)

Jackson (118)

Jefferson (27)

Josephine (112)

Klamath (87)

Lake (18)

Lane (170)

Lincoln (8)

Linn (169)

Malheur (73)

Marion (188)

Morrow (6)

Multnomah (210)

Polk (94)

Tillamook (22)

Umatilla (86)

Union (12)

Wallowa (7)

Wasco (30)

Washington (148)

Yamhill (98)

Emergency room doctors in Oregon are asking people to be safe this Labor Day weekend amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitals inching closer to capacity.

FOX 12 spoke with Dr. John Moorhead, who works in the emergency department at Oregon Health & Science University and at Doernbecher Children's Hospital. He says they, like other hospitals in the state, are stretched thin and they're asking Oregonians for help.

"This is my 44th year doing emergency medicine in Oregon and I've never seen our hospitals and our emergency departments so overwhelmed as we've seen in the last few months," Moorhead said.

