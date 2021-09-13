PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday that the state has surpassed 300,000 cases of the virus.

OHA reported 4,700 new cases from a 3-day period between September 10-12. That brings the total to 301,504.

In that time frame 32 deaths were reported bring the state’s death toll to 3,446.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than Sunday. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than the previous day.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (53)

Benton (44)

Clackamas (399)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (53)

Coos (58)

Crook (26)

Curry (22)

Deschutes (410)

Douglas (201)

Gilliam (5)

Grant (11)

Harney (13)

Hood River (11)

Jackson (305)

Jefferson (28)

Josephine (170)

Klamath (41)

Lake (22)

Lane (433)

Lincoln (56)

Linn (284)

Malheur (32)

Marion (457)

Morrow (12)

Multnomah (629)

Polk (58)

Tillamook (51)

Umatilla (85)

Union (70)

Wallowa (3)

Wasco (21)

Washington (493)

Yamhill (142)

These numbers from Oregon come the same day Washington started its outdoor mask mandate.

Washington state to require masks for large outdoor events OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that starting next week, the state’s indoor mask mandate will be expanded …

The mandate applies to everyone in Washington, regardless of vaccination status. It requires people to mask up at outdoor events where 500 people or more are in attendance.

