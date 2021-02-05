PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon has passed 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA reported five new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,002.
OHA also reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 146,138. There have been more than 3 million negative tests in Oregon.
The cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (20)
- Clackamas (42)
- Clatsop (6)
- Columbia (10)
- Coos (19)
- Crook (8)
- Curry (5)
- Deschutes (25)
- Douglas (26)
- Harney (9)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (36)
- Jefferson (16)
- Josephine (17)
- Klamath (4)
- Lake (15)
- Lane (83)
- Lincoln (9)
- Linn (20)
- Malheur (21)
- Marion (132)
- Morrow (5)
- Multnomah (136)
- Polk (15)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (31)
- Union (12)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (92)
- Yamhill (23)
There were 238 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Friday, which was down 23 from Thursday. Of those, 59 were in ICU beds, with was an increase of one patient from Thursday.
OHA also provided an update on vaccinations Friday, stating that 22,724 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 12,898 doses were administered on Feb. 4 and 9,826 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 4.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 509,582 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 733,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
As an additional note Friday, OHA reported that Baker County was being moved from extreme risk to high risk, effective Friday.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(2) comments
And to think nobody in Oregon died before Covid.
It totally amazes me that Union county can have 2 one day and 12 the following day. Brown will do anything to keep us shut down by the way Brown when are you going to send the vaccine to Union county. We have old people here and yes they are prisoners in their homes.
