PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,501.
“More than 2,500 deaths in Oregon is a tragic milestone in the pandemic. Oregon Health Authority extends condolences to all of those who have lost a family member, friend, colleague, or community member to COVID-19.”
The OHA also reported 756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 186,344.
On Sunday, 22,443 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,147 doses were administered on Saturday, and 3,296 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 1.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,632,561 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,315,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 96,938 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
OHA reports there are 331 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is three fewer than Saturday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
Benton (16), Clackamas (93), Columbia (4), Crook (8), Deschutes (67), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lane (56), Lincoln (3), Linn (24), Malheur (1), Marion (81), Morrow (1), Multnomah (217), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (74) and Yamhill (14).
The new patient deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 74-year-old man from Marion County tested positive on April 17 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man from Multnomah County tested positive on April 23 and died on April 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man from Marion County tested positive on April 19 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
