(KPTV) – More kids tested positive for COVID-19 late last year, according to a new report released by the Oregon Health Authority.
The report shows out of nearly 120,000 cases throughout the state, more than 13,000 of those cases belonged to kids.
This is all based on recent data from Jan. 5. At that time, pediatric cases made up about 11% of all cases.
Health experts with OHA said they saw a dramatic rise in those cases in late October to mid-November. That's also around the same time when the state started seeing a surge in cases in general.
The report states the cases in kids did level out by the end of 2020.
While case counts in children have gone up, OHA experts said kids are still far less likely than adults to develop severe cases. According to the report, less than 1% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized, compared to the 6.2% of adults.
The state has seen seven cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome within children, a condition where different organs in the body can become inflamed. The CDC said no one knows what exactly causes it, but it's tied to kids who have had COVID-19.
