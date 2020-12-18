PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported that more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.
On Friday, 1,390 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported by OHA. The new cases brings the state's total to 100,308.
“While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities," said OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks. "COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard."
There have been more than 2.2 million negative COVID-19 tests reported in the state.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 34
- Clackamas: 117
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 10
- Curry: 10
- Deschutes: 59
- Douglas: 14
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 29
- Jackson: 76
- Jefferson: 27
- Josephine: 30
- Klamath: 62
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 93
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 43
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 153
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 200
- Polk: 18
- Tillamook: 15
- Umatilla: 59
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 30
- Washington: 221
- Yamhill: 18
There were 21 additional deaths reported Friday in connection with COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the death toll to 1,304.
The deaths reported were:
- A 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Deschutes County who died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 16 at Oregon Health Science University. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 17 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
OHA said the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Amazing all these plandemic numbers and very few cases of flu.
