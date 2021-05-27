PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon has surpassed another grim milestone as more than 200,000 Oregonians have now tested positive for COVID-19 since last year.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. With the new cases, there have now been 200,210 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million negative tests in the state.
"As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, this milestone is a grim reminder that while case counts are decreasing statewide in large part due to vaccination, there remains a risk of COVID-19 in Oregon, especially for those who are not yet vaccinated," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "I urge caution for Oregonians who are not yet vaccinated. You are still at risk of infection and should wear a mask indoors and practice physical distance precautions."
OHA also reported 21 new deaths linked to the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 2,660. The details about the reported deaths will be released at a later time, according to OHA.
On Thursday, there were 256 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is down 17 patients from the previous day. Of those, 68 were in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, OHA says 1,790,838 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,206,455 people who have had at least one dose.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.