PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced nearly 800 new cases of the coronavirus statewide Sunday, along with an update on the state’s vaccination efforts.
In its daily report on COVID-19 in Oregon, the OHA said there were 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total cases since the pandemic began to 133,205.
The OHA also reported one more COVID-19 death. Oregon’s pandemic death toll is now 1,800.
The patient who died was identified as a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 25. The OHA said the location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
A breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 12
- Clackamas: 66
- Clatsop: 16
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 46
- Douglas: 11
- Gilliam: 3
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 30
- Jefferson: 15
- Josephine: 30
- Klamath: 6
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 53
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 86
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 102
- Polk: 34
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 57
- Union: 10
- Wasco: 8
- Washington: 131
- Yamhill: 20
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 361 Sunday, four fewer than Saturday. On Sunday, there were 95 COVID-19 patients in Oregon ICU beds, three more than Saturday.
Regarding Oregon’s vaccination efforts, the OHA reported that 15,784 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of those, 12,781 vaccine doses were administered Saturday.
The health authority stated that Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of 12,000 vaccinations a day across Oregon is being met.
As of Sunday, the OHA said the state has surpassed 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Oregonians – a cumulative total of 204,974 first and second doses.
All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities, the OHA reported.
As of Sunday, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
