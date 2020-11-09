PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon has recorded hundreds more COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, the state’s health authority announced Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority identified the four patients who died as:
- An 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend.
- A 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend.
- An 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 8 at Salem Hospital.
- A 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend.
All four patients had underlying conditions, the OHA said.
Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll is now 734.
The OHA also reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total cases to 51,155.
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 8
- Clackamas: 68
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 25
- Douglas: 21
- Grant: 4
- Jackson: 41
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 10
- Lane: 36
- Linn: 17
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 79
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 204
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 13
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 119
- Yamhill: 18
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.