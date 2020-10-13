PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday that six more Oregonians have died of COVID-19.
The state's death toll from the coronavirus is now 605, according to OHA.
“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians. At OHA we note each COVID-19 related death with great sadness. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19. Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”
The deaths reported Tuesday were an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 at his home; an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died Monday at a hospital; a 75-year-old woman in an unknown county who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 at her home; a 90-year-old woman in an unknown county who tested positive on Saturday and died Sunday at an unknown location; a 91-year-old man in an unknown county who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 at his home; and an 81-year-old woman in an unknown county who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Saturday at a hospital.
The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 83-year-old Yamhill County man, according to OHA. All other patients had underlying conditions.
OHA also reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 10
- Clackamas: 37
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 13
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 39
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 20
- Malheur: 14
- Marion: 35
- Multnomah: 45
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 50
- Yamhill: 11
The total number of cases reported in the state is now 37,780, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(1) comment
If anything these are age related, not 'Covid-19' related. OHA needs to stop reporting every cause of death as being 'Covid-19' related.
