OHA partners with social media influencers to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Oregon gets closer to opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults, the Oregon Health Authority is ramping up a campaign with social media influencers to encourage people to get the shot.
A few weeks ago, you may have started to see posts with a hashtag, #MyVaccineReason. OHA is partnering with a New York-based digital marketing firm, Main Street One, to offer influencers a stipend to participate in the positive messaging.
“I think the small accounts, small micro-influencers like myself, really carry a lot of weight in our community because we have such an investment with our followers. You know, they know our story, we know them,” said Lyndsay Maderis, the owner of a Portland Pearl District hair salon, Thairapy PDX.
Maderis has more than 22,000 followers on Instagram. She says she was contacted by the marketing agency, who then approved her post.
“I am very pro-vaccination. I’m so excited that we can start to resume some life as normal, and if I can influence people and let them know that this is an exciting moment in our time, then why wouldn’t I?” Maderis said.
FOX 12 reached out to other local influencers who say the agency required a minimum of 600 followers and paid on a scale, depending on following and engagement.
The OHA did not immediately answer how large their budget is for this effort. Their goal is to recruit hundreds of Oregonians over the next few months to build positive discussion, share genuine feelings and facts about the vaccine.
