OHA prepares for shortage of COVID-19 tests in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says it is preparing for a shortage of COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
OHA says there is a national testing supply chain issue, with many states requiring an increase in testing. Health officials say they don't know what access to testing will look like in the coming weeks, but it is preparing, just in case the state isn't able to get access to the testing it needs.
A testing shortage could impact a county's ability to enter the next phase of reopening. The need for testing in Oregon has also increased, with contact tracing and testing done before every procedure.
"We are affected by the national issues, but again, we are tracking it and doing everything we can to ensure that we have enough supplies for the tests that need to be done as a result of our reopening here in Oregon," Jonathan Modie with OHA said.
OHA says a potential testing shortage can also be avoided if people continue wearing masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
