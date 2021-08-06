PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said a recent study of hospital data showed the three available COVID-19 vaccines were highly effective in preventing severe infection.
The data tracked COVID-19 patients 65 and older between February 1 and April 30, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It included data from all Oregon hospitals in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.
According to the study, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by 96% in adults 65-74 years old. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 84% for the same age group. A previous study released by the CDC reported similar results.
“This most recent report is consistent with what we’ve experienced here in Oregon,” Dr. Melissa Sutton, Medical Director of Respiratory Viral Pathogens at Oregon Health Authority, said in a statement. “These credible sources all show that the best way to avoid serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”
The newly released hospital findings reflect data collected prior to the surge being fueled by the Delta variant in Oregon and in other states. But data collected in the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel have shown similar protection against severe disease caused by the Delta variant.
OHA also released its July COVID-19 breakthrough report on Friday. The report found that 81% of the 12,514 reported COVID-19 cases in July were among people who were unvaccinated. It identified 4,196 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. The average age of the people who contracted the virus was 51.
