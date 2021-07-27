PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, along with five new deaths linked to the virus.
With the new cases, there have now been 216,875 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.3 million negative tests in the state.
"Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer. "The highly contagious Delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are also reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon based on the increased cases and hospitalizations we are facing here in Oregon."
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 14
- Clackamas: 72
- Clatsop: 13
- Columbia: 13
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 8
- Curry: 5
- Deschutes: 35
- Douglas: 63
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 107
- Jefferson: 19
- Josephine: 19
- Klamath: 18
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 92
- Lincoln: 13
- Linn: 27
- Malheur: 9
- Marion: 112
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 74
- Polk: 24
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 112
- Union: 19
- Wallowa: 3
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 98
- Yamhill: 30
The five deaths reported Tuesday brings the state's death toll to 2,843, according to OHA. The deaths reported were:
- An 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
According to OHA, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths in June occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians.
On Tuesday, there were 259 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up 52 patients from the previous day. Of those, 77 were in ICU beds, which is 19 more than Monday.
Oregon has now administered 2,644,312 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,779,091 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,508 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, OHA says 2,474,186 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(7) comments
It is not about the 'Covid', or all the "variants", never has been. It has been, and continues to be all about control.
Uh huh. I wouldn't believe anything that OHA, WHO, CDC, or any of these other so-called "experts" have to say. Until people finally band together and say enough, they will continue to invent all sorts of variants that necessitate shots. By the way, did I miss it, or did this article not mention the people who got the Delta shot, and then all became sick? Great stuff, that. No thanks.
Lol. I think technically they are experts, based on their education and time spent in the field, you are the one so-calling them NOT experts. but please, tell us more about your extensive knowledge of microbiology and viral infections.
OHA - In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. Get vaccinated!
Royce, no thank you. My body my choice right? If you liberals cared so much about life you'd ban abortion; which mind you kills 1 million babies a year.
The terrible little truth is just as many or more cases now are vaccinated. Oh, and mind your own business.
Ahh, yes, but the terrible little truth of your terrible little truth is that the vaccinated ones are filling up the hospitals. something like 95% of those being admitted are unvaxxed. and i'll mind my own business when you stop putting other people's lives at risk.
