PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon has rose to 406 on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The number of hospitalizations marks a new record since the pandemic began, according to OHA. The largest increase was in Region 1, which includes the Portland metropolitan area, and in Region 2, which includes the Willamette Valley, and in Region 5, which encompasses Jackson and Josephine counties.
There are 94 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than yesterday, according to OHA.
OHA also reported Wednesday that there are 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The new cases brings the state's total during the pandemic to 59,669.
There have been more than 917,000 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
The confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 13
- Clackamas: 82
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 40
- Douglas: 33
- Gilliam: 2
- Grant: 6
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 11
- Jackson: 108
- Jefferson: 15
- Josephine: 20
- Lake: 8
- Lane: 115
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 30
- Malheur: 33
- Marion: 84
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 210
- Polk: 9
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 29
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 171
- Yamhill: 26
OHA also reported 10 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 788. The deaths reported were:
- A 65-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
