PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 808 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, along with one new death linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now 2,509. The death reported Wednesday was a 41-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18, 2020 and died on Jan. 1, 2021 at his home. He had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 188,417 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.4 million negative tests in the state.
On Wednesday, there were 330 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 15 patients from the previous day. Of those, 83 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 31,644 doses per day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
