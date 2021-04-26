PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death to COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,486.
The OHA also reported 630 new cases of the virus that brings that total number to 181,321.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (94)
- Clatsop (4)
- Columbia (7)
- Coos (5)
- Crook (3)
- Deschutes (43)
- Douglas (4)
- Grant (4)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (55)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (8)
- Lane (40)
- Lincoln (2)
- Linn (16)
- Marion (81)
- Multnomah (164)
- Polk (10)
- Tillamook (5)
- Union (1)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (66)
- Yamhill (8)
The new death reported was:
- An 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 24 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,498,437 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,142 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 319, 28 more than the previous day. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 11 more than Sunday.
On Monday, the OHA announced a change to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines in response to the recent increase in hospitalization in the state. Health officials now recommend unvaccinated persons who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days.
Those who are fully vaccinated and have been exposed to the person with the virus are not required to quarantine. A person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks or longer after receiving the final dose of their respective vaccine series, and they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
The OHA also released new statewide mask guidance on Monday, allowing those participating in non-contact sports to not wear a mask if they are maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.
- The exception will not apply while training and conditioning for these sports or for competitions.
- The exception will not apply before and after competing
Find additional information on mask guidance here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
