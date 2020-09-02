PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 140 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
OHA also reported three more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 468.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were a 71-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Saturday at an unknown location; a 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Saturday at a hospital; and an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Monday at his home.
OHA said the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 73-year-old Jackson County man. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Clackamas: 4
- Coos: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 14
- Josephine: 3
- Lane: 11
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 19
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 32
- Polk: 7
- Sherman: 1
- Umatilla: 13
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 16
- Yamhill: 1
To date, the total number of cases confirmed in the state is 27,075, according to OHA.
OHA reported an outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 at Port of Morrow Cold Storage in Morrow County. The outbreak investigation began on Aug. 1.
According to OHA, daily cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decline.
During the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, OHA recorded 1,558 new cases, which is down 8.6 percent from the week before's total of 1,704 cases.
The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4 percent, the lowest in two months, OHA reported.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Stop calling this Breaking News". It's just the same day after day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.