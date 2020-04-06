PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 29.
The health department reported 64 new cases on Monday morning, pushing the total number of cases well above 1,000. The cases reported on Monday are in the following counties, according to OHA:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 6
- Columbia: 2
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 6
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 11
- Multnomah: 10
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 12
Both of the people who died due to COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions.
The first involved a 93-year-old man living in Washington County who tested positive on March 30 and died on Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The second person involved a 70-year-old woman living in Marion County. This person tested positive on April 1 and died the next day at her home, according to health officials.
