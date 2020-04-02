PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 90 more diagnosed cases statewide Thursday.
According to OHA, 21 people have now died from the virus in Oregon.
The two deaths reported on Thursday were a 61-year-old man in Washington County and a 91-year-old woman in Marion. OHA said both patients had underlying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 90 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 826 as of Thursday afternoon.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 5
- Deschutes: 5
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 5
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 3
- Lincoln: 1
- Marion: 13
- Union: 2
- Multnomah: 26
- Washington: 22
- Yamhill: 1
While 826 people have tested positive for COVID-19, OHA says 15,259 have tested negative for the virus.
On Wednesday, health officials said there is “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission.”
(2) comments
Not good for those who live in Mult-Washington county.
Why is Wasco County not included in the list of counties with confirmed cases. As of 4-1-2020 there were 7 confirmed cases.
