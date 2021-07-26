PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state over a three-day span, along with two more deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,838.
OHA says there were 368 cases on Friday, 437 on Saturday, and 188 reported Sunday. With the new cases, there have now been 215,853 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.3 million negative tests in the state.
On Monday, there were 2017 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up 14 patients from the previous day. Of those, 58 were in ICU beds, which is three more than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, OHA says 2,471,106 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,297,955 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
