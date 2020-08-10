PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another person has died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
The state’s death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 357, according to the OHA.
The patient was an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 5 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest number of cases in the state in over a month. On July 8, the agency reported 217 new cases. In the weeks following, daily reported case counts were routinely in the 300s and 400s.
The county breakdown of the 227 new cases is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Clackamas: 10
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 7
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 8
- Jefferson: 11
- Lane: 5
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 21
- Marion: 27
- Morrow: 15
- Multnomah: 45
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 15
- Washington: 37
- Yamhill: 8
So, 19 of Oregon’s counties saw new cases Monday while 17 did not.
The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Oregon now stands at 21,488, according to the OHA.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
