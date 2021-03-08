PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s pandemic death toll has reached 2,298, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday.
The OHA reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
Oregon’s coronavirus case count since the pandemic began now stands at 157,515, according to the OHA.
The two patients who died were identified as:
- A 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on March 5 and died the same day at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A breakdown by county of the new cases reported Monday is as follows:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 26
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 4
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 22
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 22
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 15
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 6
- Marion: 22
- Multnomah: 31
- Polk: 3
- Washington: 57
- Yamhill: 2
The OHA reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon on Monday was 119, three more than Sunday. There were 33 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, one fewer than Sunday.
On Monday, 21,793 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
To date, Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 1,163,828 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. In total, 1,420,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
Looking ahead, the OHA announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $110 million in federal funding to assist it and partners in operating dozens of COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout Oregon.
The OHA said the FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million vaccines during the 90-day operational period and the timelines are still under review.
