PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Oregon Health Authority reported 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday.
Sunday’s update brought the statewide total to 32,820. There have been more than 638,670 negative COVID-19 tests statewide during the pandemic.
One additional death was reported on Sunday by health officials who was an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 10
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 15
- Douglass: 5
- Grant: 1
- Jackson: 9
- Jefferson: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 24
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 26
- Murrow: 1
- Multnomah: 72
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 14
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 23
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
