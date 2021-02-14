PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health Authority reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
OHA also reported no new deaths Sunday. The state's death toll remains unchanged at 2,137.
With the new cases, there have now been 150,281 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 3.1 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 11
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 11
- Crook: 3
- Deschutes: 22
- Douglas: 17
- Harney: 5
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 7
- Klamath: 7
- Lane: 32
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 7
- Marion: 21
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 46
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 6
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 29
- Yamhill: 6
On Sunday, there were 213 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down three patients from the previous day. Of those, 52 were in ICU beds, which is three more than Saturday.
OHA reported 7,206 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 677,194 first first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
