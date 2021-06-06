PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with three additional deaths.
The state’s total number of cases is now 203,252.
The total number of deaths is 2,694.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 198, which is two more than Saturday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.
