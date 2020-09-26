PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday.
Saturday’s update brought the statewide total case count to 32,581. There have been more than 636,000 negative COVID-19 tests statewide during the pandemic.
Four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by health officials. They were a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 23, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions; a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed; an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions; and a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.16 and died on Sept. 24, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 2
- Benton, 1
- Clackamas, 24
- Columbia, 3
- Coos, 4
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 16
- Douglas, 4
- Hood River, 3
- Jackson, 16
- Jefferson, 5
- Josephine, 1
- Lane, 44
- Lincoln, 3
- Linn, 12
- Malheur, 8
- Marion, 31
- Multnomah, 33
- Polk, 7
- Umatilla, 14
- Union, 3
- Wallowa, 2
- Wasco, 7
- Washington, 31
- Yamhill, 2
On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the highest daily cases count in the state since the pandemic began with 382 confirmed and presumptive cases.
