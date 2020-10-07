PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
OHA also reported the two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 583.
The deaths reported Wednesday were an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Monday at his home and a 69-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Monday at a hospital.
Both patients had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The 305 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 22
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 3
- Jackson: 21
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 6
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 53
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 31
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 25
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 43
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 13
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 26
- Yamhill: 5
OHA reported four different outbreaks on Wednesday:
- New Season Foods Company in Washington County - outbreak of 20 cases; investigation began Sept. 23
- Oregon State Hospital in Marion County - outbreak of 20 cases; investigation began July 13
- McDonald's at 245 Barnett Road in Medford - outbreak of 21 cases; investigation began Sept. 6
- Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County - outbreak of 41 cases; investigation began Sept. 28
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
