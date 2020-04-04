OHA reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 additional cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 26.
The OHA also reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the statewide total to 999 on Saturday.
The four deaths reported involved a 65-year-old man from Marion County who had tested positive on March 26 and died on April 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. A 59-year-old Multnomah County man who had tested positive on March 24 and died on April 3 at his home. A 77-year-old Multnomah woman who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 2 at her home. A 64-year-old woman also from Multnomah County tested positive on March 23 and died on April 1 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
All four had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 12
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 2
- Jackson: 6
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 3
- Linn: 3
- Marion: 10
- Multnomah: 34
- Polk: 2
- Washington: 19
