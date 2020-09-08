PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Their deaths bring the statewide death toll to 486, according to the OHA.
The patients who died were identified by the OHA as:
- A 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3.
- A 100-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sept. 7.
- A 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Sept. 6.
- An 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 6.
The patients each died in their respective homes. The OHA said all patients but the 72-year-old Marion County woman had underlying conditions -- whether she had any is being confirmed.
The OHA also reported Tuesday 169 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began in Oregon, there have been 28,355 cases.
The breakdown of new cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 17
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 2
- Lane: 7
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 25
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 39
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 10
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 11
New cases were only reported in 16 of Oregon’s 36 counties.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA and a table showing a county-by-county breakdown of total cases, deaths and negative tests.
