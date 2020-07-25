PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four more people in Oregon have died of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 286.
The newly reported deaths were:
Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The OHA also reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The breakdown of the new cases by county are as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 30
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 19
- Douglas: 6
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 5
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 52
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 73
- Polk: 11
- Umatilla: 80
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 58
- Yamhill: 8
The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 16,492, according to the OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Skewed statistics, I.e., Kate's propaganda.
