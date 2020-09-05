PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported 261 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
OHA also reported five more people have died from the coronavirus in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 480.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 53-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 3, at Salem Hospital; an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept.2, at her residence; a 68-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 16, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death; a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15, at Providence Willamette Valley Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 4, at his residence.
Four of the five had underlaying conditions, according to the OHA. The presence of underlying conditions is still being confirmed for the fifth person. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
The 261 new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 23
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 3
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 6
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 31
- Marion: 49
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 43
- Polk: 5
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 33
- Yamhill: 10
To date the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon is 27,856.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.