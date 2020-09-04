PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 268 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that five more people have died from the coronavirus in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 475.
The deaths reported on Friday were a 43-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 26 at a hospital; a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Wednesday at a hospital; a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Tuesday at a hospital; a 56-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Thursday at a hospital; and an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on July 18 at her home.
OHA said the 87-year-old Multnomah County woman's death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
All patients had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The 268 new cases reported on Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 18
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 12
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 6
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 22
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 31
- Marion: 44
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 43
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 23
- Yamhill: 2
To date, the total numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon is 27,601.
OHA says the latest modeling reports shows the current rate of transmission has fallen.
"“This is tremendous progress, but it will only continue if we keep up the pressure,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state health officer and state epidemiologist. “We cannot ease up and allow Labor Day social gatherings to send our rate back up. This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly. It would not take much for cases to rise again.”
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.