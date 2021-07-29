PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, along with six more deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,855.
With the new cases, there have now been 218,689 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.3 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 285 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up 11 patients from the previous day. Of those, 84 were in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,652,653 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,782,367 first and second doses of Moderna and 180,441 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, OHA says 2,482,028 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,305,579 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that masks will be required for all Oregon K-12 schools, starting this fall. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the state and across the country.
(2) comments
It’s funny how when covid cases are needed for political agendas (masks, schools, left control) they “double” triple” the cases. 🤔🤔
OHA is doing the same as before, saying that every death in Oregon, be it natural, old age, suicide, etc., is somehow 'Covid' related.
