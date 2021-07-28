Growing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 804 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 217,690.

The OHA also reported six new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,849.

As of Wednesday, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, 15 more than Tuesday. There are 86 COVID-19 patients ICU beds, which is nine more than the previous day.

Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

(3) comments

ImNotSpamKPTV
ImNotSpamKPTV

"underlying conditions". Go figure.

DenWin52
DenWin52

What does 'covid related' mean?

commentor
commentor

It will only be a matter of days before the tyrant queen locks down the state for 2 weeks again to "flatten the curve" again. The last time her 2 weeks to "flatten the curve" lasted for over 450 days.

