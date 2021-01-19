PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority updated COVID-19 totals statewide Tuesday, along with the number of vaccinations being administered in Oregon.
There were 637 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported Tuesday for Oregon, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 134,468. There have been 2.8 million negative tests in Oregon.
OHA also reported Tuesday that five additional deaths have been connected to COVID-19 in Oregon.
Those deaths were identified as:
- A 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
The cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (5)
- Benton (16)
- Clackamas (63)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (5)
- Coos (3)
- Crook (2)
- Deschutes (37)
- Douglas (5)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (41)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (27)
- Klamath (25)
- Lake (3)
- Lane (71)
- Lincoln (5)
- Linn (7)
- Marion (67)
- Morrow (2)
- Multnomah (125)
- Polk (14)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (13)
- Union (4)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (76)
- Yamhill (12)
On Tuesday, there were 328 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 14 from the previous day. Of those, 92 were in ICU beds, which was two fewer than Monday.
OHA also reported Tuesday that the average number of vaccines administered daily in Oregon over the past seven days is 12,289.
- Jan. 12: 12,775
- Jan. 13, 14,533
- Jan. 14: 13,836
- Jan. 15: 14,759
- Jan. 16: 15,094
- Jan. 17: 9,513
- Jan. 18: 5,511
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 225,066 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 339,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
(1) comment
It will be interesting to see if lung issues emerge after nearly a year of liberal mandated mask wearing. I doubt if rebreathing CO2 and mold growing in the masks too healthy. I also doubt MSM (including Fox) will report on that.
