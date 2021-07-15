PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 322 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, along with seven new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,810.
The deaths reported Thursday were:
- A 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 59-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 13 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 20 and died on June 18 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020 and died on Dec. 9, 2020. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
With the new cases, there have now been 211,631 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.2 million negative tests in the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 33
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 13
- Douglas: 15
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 19
- Klamath: 4
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 10
- Linn: 18
- Marion: 37
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 22
- Polk: 9
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 39
- Yamhill: 8
On Thursday, there were 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up 15 patients from the previous day. Of those, 38 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 2,438,195 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,242,125 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
