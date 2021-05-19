PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 394 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, along with seven new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now 2,601.
With the new cases, there have now been 196,787 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.6 million negative tests in the state.
On Wednesday, there were 306 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 25 patients from the previous day. Of those, 78 were in ICU beds, which is one fewer from Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 27,118 doses per day.
